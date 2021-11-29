For example, a single-family house at 13200 Lenfant Dr. in Fort Washington is priced at $395,000. Annual property taxes are $4,990. The house is in the Fort Washington Estates neighborhood, which doesn’t require homeowner association dues.
Built in 1960, the brick ranch-style house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,714 finished square feet on the main level. The house sits on 0.3 acres and includes a porch, a concrete patio and a two-car garage. The unfinished basement includes a French drain system and a sump pump and offers space for future expansion. The house was updated in 2015 with a new roof, kitchen appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, water heater, washer and dryer.
The main level includes wood floors, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room and a kitchen with granite counters, a center island, stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting. Another room off the dining room that has glass doors to the patio can be used as an office or extra entertaining space. This level also has three carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans, and two full bathrooms. The house has central air conditioning and gas heat and hot water.
Assigned schools include Potomac Landing Elementary, Accokeek Academy and Friendly High. The elementary school and the high school are rated below average compared to other schools in the state by GreatSchools.org. The middle school is rated average.
