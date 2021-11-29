The main level includes wood floors, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room and a kitchen with granite counters, a center island, stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting. Another room off the dining room that has glass doors to the patio can be used as an office or extra entertaining space. This level also has three carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans, and two full bathrooms. The house has central air conditioning and gas heat and hot water.