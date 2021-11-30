“A lot of consumers are holding their breaths, trying to figure out what’s going on with the omicron variant,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “But the fact that there is a variant throws uncertainty into the mix — and uncertainty isn’t great for consumers or retailers.”
Although the number of people shopping in stores ticked up from last year, that figure remains markedly lower than it was before the pandemic. Overall, some 105 million Americans shopped in person, compared with 90 million last year and 124 million in 2019. Online shoppers fell to 130 million, from 145 million in 2020.
“The obvious [trend] here is that consumers are starting earlier than ever,” NRF chief executive Matthew Shay said in a call with reporters. “The Thanksgiving weekend, and Black Friday in particular, are closer to halftime now than the kickoff.”
Clothing and toys were among the most-purchased categories during the five-day weekend, followed by gift cards and books, movies and video games. The trade group is forecasting that overall holiday sales will grow as much as 10.5 percent from last year, to $859 billion.