Fewer Americans shopped during Thanksgiving weekend than they did last year, but more of them did so in person, the National Retail Federation said Tuesday.

An estimated 180 million Americans shopped in stores or online in the five days between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, down from 186 million last year and 190 million in 2019, the trade group said. That drop is partly a reflection of people starting their holiday shopping earlier, as evidenced by the significant rise in retail sales recorded in October. Analysts say it remains to be seen whether the new omicron strain of the coronavirus variant — news of which broke just before Black Friday — will weigh on holiday shopping.

“A lot of consumers are holding their breaths, trying to figure out what’s going on with the omicron variant,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “But the fact that there is a variant throws uncertainty into the mix — and uncertainty isn’t great for consumers or retailers.”

Although the number of people shopping in stores ticked up from last year, that figure remains markedly lower than it was before the pandemic. Overall, some 105 million Americans shopped in person, compared with 90 million last year and 124 million in 2019. Online shoppers fell to 130 million, from 145 million in 2020.

“The obvious [trend] here is that consumers are starting earlier than ever,” NRF chief executive Matthew Shay said in a call with reporters. “The Thanksgiving weekend, and Black Friday in particular, are closer to halftime now than the kickoff.”

Clothing and toys were among the most-purchased categories during the five-day weekend, followed by gift cards and books, movies and video games. The trade group is forecasting that overall holiday sales will grow as much as 10.5 percent from last year, to $859 billion.