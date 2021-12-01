Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index reached its highest level during the four-week period that ended Nov. 14. This was the peak demand in the index since at least 2017, when the brokerage began tracking requests for house tours and other home-buying services. Buyers who were unable to find a place to purchase in the spring are coming back this fall in the hope that more homes will be available, according to Redfin’s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather.