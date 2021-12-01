“The bank account is a cornerstone of a person’s financial life,” Fairbank said in a statement. “It is how people receive their paycheck, pay their bills and manage their finances. Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families. We are excited to offer this service for free.”
The announcement comes as newly-empowered financial regulators have signaled a tougher stance toward charging overdraft fees, which they believe pose risks to consumers.
In a series of research reports released Wednesday morning ― the same day as Capital One’s announcement ― Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra said major banks are using the fees to pad their own coffers at the expensive of cash-strapped consumers. Chopra said his agency would take action to “restore meaningful competition to this market,” including by stepping up scrutiny of banks that rely heavily on fee income.
“Rather than competing on quality and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” Chopra said in a statement.
According to the CFPB’s research, big banks continue to rely heavily on overdraft and insufficient-funds revenue, which reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019. The agency singled out JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America for bringing in about 44 percent of that total.
Meanwhile, the Consumer Bankers Association, a trade group, said leading banks are already coming up with other ways to help consumers avoid fees, such as real-time payment updates and alerts. The association expressed concern that some customers might turn to high-interest payday lenders for quick cash if overdraft protection is not available to them.
“Outside of overdraft, few options remain for consumers to meet their short-term liquidity needs within the well-regulated, well-supervised banking system,” CBA chief executive Richard Hunt said in a statement Wednesday. “CBA long has warned further restricting access to this service would drive many families to predatory payday lenders and other expensive venues.”