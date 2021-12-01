It’s unclear what the CFPB intends to do about the fees. Chopra said his agency is considering a range of regulatory interventions, although he did not specify whether the agency intends to issue any new rules. The CFPB is also considering issuing new policy guidance outlining overdraft practices it considers to be unlawful. He also pledged closer scrutiny of banks that rely heavily on overdraft fees, and tougher enforcement of those found breaking the law.