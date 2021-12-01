Wallace: There is a benefit in closing later in the month because of how mortgage interest accrues from the date you close through the end of the month. Meaning, the later in the month you close, the less interest accrues for home buyers to pay out of pocket. With that said, the later in the month home buyers close, the sooner they have to start making their mortgage payments, due on the first of the month 30 days after the closing date. So, it really depends on your personal situation. Closing at the end of the month costs you the least amount in prepaid interest but offers less time until your first mortgage payment is due, while closing earlier in the month will cost more in terms of prepaid interest due upfront, but you’ll have more time until your mortgage payments start.