Karla: As workers are rethinking the limits of what they will accept in exchange for their labor, and employers are scrambling for workers to fill jobs at minimal cost, independent contracting and gig work are increasingly common solutions. In an ideal world, these arrangements benefit parties on both sides of the contract: Employers get to have someone fill a specific task without having to deal with the overhead costs and rules of full-time employment. Independent workers get a measure of control over what jobs they accept, what rates are worth their effort, and when and how they get the work done.