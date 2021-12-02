The nation’s median rent swelled 17.8 percent from January to November, according to the Apartment List’s National Rent Report. The median sales price of a single-family home hit $353,900 in October, according to the National Association of Realtors, up more than 13 percent year over year. Beef prices are up 20 percent in the same period, according to the BLS, and the cost of a carton of eggs has risen nearly 30 percent. On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.37, according to AAA, compared with $2.15 a year ago.