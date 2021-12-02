Financial markets hate uncertainty, and the arrival of the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States on Wednesday brought with it new uncertainty about how it will affect the economy. Since the new variant was first reported, the yield on the 10-year Treasury has tumbled to 1.43 percent as of Wednesday as investors fled to the safety of bonds. The increased demand for bonds drives up prices and pushes down yields. The yield was 1.67 percent before Thanksgiving.