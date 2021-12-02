The development will include a new path for bicyclists and pedestrians connecting the Capital Crescent Trail and Connecticut Avenue. Residents can walk or ride a bike to Bethesda.
Rents have yet to be determined for the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each will have a patio or balcony, and the upper-level units will have a view of the Columbia Country Club’s golf course.
Planned building amenities include a roof terrace, a lobby that connects the two buildings, co-working spaces, a clubroom, an entertainment kitchen, a pet spa and a wellness studio with an indoor weight and cardio center and an outdoor fitness patio. The building will also include several outdoor gathering spaces and community bikes available only to residents.
The apartments have been owned by the Binderman family since the mid-1970s. Rob Binderman of Landmark Realty is developing the new apartments in two connected buildings designed by architect Jon Eisen of the Eisen Group, with interior designs by Bandura Design.
As part of the conversion, Newdale Road was renamed Landmark Court. The Crescent at Chevy Chase is anticipated to open in summer 2023.
As part of the Montgomery County Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit (MPDU) program, some of the apartments at the Crescent at Chevy Chase will be reserved for the MyPad Program of the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, a local special needs organization.
For more information, click here.
Read more in Real Estate: