Still, labor market growth has been encouraging this year so far: the country has been averaging adding more than 500,000 jobs a month, gaining back more than 5 million jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic.
There have been positive economic signs recently as well. Weekly unemployment filings have trended steadily downward in recent months, even dipping below the pre-pandemic average to a new historical low the week before Thanksgiving.
The trade deficit narrowed in October, and consumer spending increased at its fastest rate since March, according to estimates from the Commerce Department.
The surveys on which the labor market data is based was taken during the second week of November, at the beginning of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, and weeks before concerns began rising about the new Omicron variant.
Before November’s numbers, the country remained about 4.2 million jobs below where it was in February 2020, according to seasonally adjusted data from the BLS.