Leisure and hospitality, one of the hardest hit sectors in the pandemic, had a particularly slow month, gaining back only 23,000 jobs. It is still down 1.3 million jobs from February 2020.
Health care, down 450,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, added back only 2,000 jobs. Hiring in other major industries like wholesale trade and public and private education was flat for the month.
The retail sector lost 20,000 jobs, with declines in general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessories stores; and sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores.
Some of the biggest gains were in professional and business services, which added 90,000 jobs; transportation and warehousing which increased by 50,000, and construction and manufacturing, which each added 31,000 jobs for the month.
Still, labor market growth has been encouraging this year so far: the country has been averaging adding more than 500,000 jobs a month, gaining back more than 5 million jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic.
There have been positive economic signs recently as well. Weekly unemployment filings have trended steadily downward in recent months, even dipping below the pre-pandemic average to a new historical low the week before Thanksgiving.
The trade deficit narrowed in October, and consumer spending increased at its fastest pace since March, according to estimates from the Commerce Department.
In November, the participation rate — the percentage of people either working or looking for work, edged up — to 61.8 percent, a promising sign in the survey used to produce the unemployment rate.
However, inflation hit a new three-decade high in October, driven by soaring energy prices and ongoing supply chain backlogs resulting in higher prices in a broad range of categories including shelter, food, medical care and new vehicles.
And Americans say they’re increasingly feeling skittish about the economy’s long-term prospects. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index found Americans are increasingly wary of “an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief ... that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation.”
The surveys on which the labor market data is based was taken during the second week of November, at the beginning of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, and weeks before concerns began rising about the new Omicron variant.
Before November’s numbers, the country remained about 4.2 million jobs below where it was in February 2020, according to seasonally adjusted data from the BLS.