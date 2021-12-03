Videos of the coordinated mass robberies — showing people running out of stores with goods, jumping into cars and speeding off, as well as footage of police chasing and arresting suspected thieves — have gone viral on TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms in recent weeks. Such content could be inspiring “copycat” thefts around the country, although it’s hard to know for sure because the FBI doesn’t collect specific data on these kinds of crimes, said Scott Decker, a professor emeritus of criminology at Arizona State University.