The investigation took quite a while but when it finally came out the investigators blamed a space heater. The tenant had the space heater going in the garage unattended. He had it plugged into an outlet with about six other things. The entire setup ignited and within a matter of minutes the garage was engulfed in flames. The flames went up through the attic, burning about a quarter of the trusses and scorching another quarter of the trusses. The main part of the house was quite untouched by flame. It really goes to show how well fire walls and blocking work. However, the entire interior of the home was black with smoke damage. It needed a lot of work.