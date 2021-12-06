Later that day, my manager called me and said the entire street was lined with firetrucks and the home was no longer livable. It was a big fire. Thankfully no one was hurt. She said the husband noticed smoke coming from the garage. He grabbed his kid and ran out the door to call the fire department. At that point, the source of the fire appeared to be an electrical outlet in the garage.
Oh, no, was there an electrical discrepancy that I should have known about? What would my liability be if that was the case? When was the last time my manager did an inspection? There’s always something to worry about as a real estate investor.
The investigation took quite a while but when it finally came out the investigators blamed a space heater. The tenant had the space heater going in the garage unattended. He had it plugged into an outlet with about six other things. The entire setup ignited and within a matter of minutes the garage was engulfed in flames. The flames went up through the attic, burning about a quarter of the trusses and scorching another quarter of the trusses. The main part of the house was quite untouched by flame. It really goes to show how well fire walls and blocking work. However, the entire interior of the home was black with smoke damage. It needed a lot of work.
Luckily, I have good insurance and they determined the home to be an entire loss. I said no way. I can pull the roof, replace the drywall and insulation, rebuild the garage and I’m good. I’m not going to toss into the landfill a lot of perfectly good materials.
It was about three months later that I finally got to start work on the home. We had to wait for the investigators. I had lost contact with the tenant because my property manager retired at the end of the year so I had to wait to see if they were going to come get any of their belongings.
When I finally started talking to contractors the construction boom was in full affect. Material costs were skyrocketing and all of the contractors just wanted to demolish the home and start over. Even if they did agree with me that the home only needed to be 40 percent rebuilt, they still wanted to charge me for a new home.
My hands were full with my regular ongoing projects and my regular contractors couldn’t keep up with the work I’d already given them. I struggled for months trying to get the project going on my limited amount of time. I really didn’t want to sell the home. I bought it in 2006 and it was a great little rental. If I could get it rebuilt, I’d have a practically new home.
Eventually, I had to consider the overall cost. It was well into summer and I hadn’t started any significant work. I’d paid a contractor to board up the home and to remove all of the tenants’ belongings. I took my son and his friend and we went and tore out all the insulation, drywall and cabinets, which was a hard but fun father-and-son project. But beyond that, the home sat as a lonely shell until July. I finally had to face the fact that the home sitting there was costing me money and I was probably a year away from having it completed.
I put the home on the market as a fire sale and even in the hot market I got a lot less than I had expected, but with the insurance payout, I recouped the value of the home. I also financed the buyer who is a builder himself, so I’ll make an interest return on that money. I’d say I came out a little bit ahead on the raw numbers.
In the end I was very lucky that I keep good insurance. I look at my ledgers every year and grumble about the chunk taken by insurance and maintenance but I know it would be detrimental to attempt to cut those expenses.
Unfortunately, the tenant did not come out so well. He did not keep up his renter’s insurance. The manager’s lease requires the tenant to keep renter’s insurance. I’m sure he did at one time. But he had been there for several years and apparently let it lapse, and the property manager did not do periodic checks.
It was a very unpleasant experience. I’m down one rental property in a time when it’s very hard to find good rental properties.
The lesson for landlords is make sure you have good insurance with fire coverage and liability. Don’t try to get over with a basic homeowner’s policy. Make sure you do an inspection at least every six months and address any maintenance issues you discover.
If you’re a renter, you have to make sure you get renter’s insurance. It doesn’t cost much to have. It’s well worth the expense. The property owner’s policy does not cover the cost of all your personal items or your temporary lodging. These things do happen and not properly preparing for the worst can leave your family in a very bad position.
Justin Pierce is a real estate investor and real estate agent who regularly writes about his experiences buying, renovating and selling houses in the Washington area.
