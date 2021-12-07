I couldn’t see any evidence of house settlement and all the masonry in the house looked good. I assumed the foundations under the chimneys were in good shape and had never moved, causing stress on the flue liner. The cracks must have been caused by hot fires. I asked the homeowner about this and he said he would get fires going as fast as possible. I can’t prove it, but I assumed the fires got too hot too fast, and the flue liner tiles didn’t have a chance to slowly heat up. The thermal shock, especially on cold winter days and nights when the flue liner would be quite cold, most likely caused the tiles to crack.