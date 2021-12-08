It also blocked competitors from producing a generic version of the drug by restricting access to key ingredients, according to charges brought by the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from California, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Under the settlement filed in the Southern District of New York, Vyera and its parent company, Phoenixus AG, will pay $10 million up front and as much as $30 million over 10 years if their financial condition improves. They are required to make Daraprim available to generic competitors. Kevin Mulleady, who succeeded Shkreli as CEO, will be banned from owning, working or consulting for a pharmaceutical company for seven years.
The agreement resolves all federal and claims against Vyera, including a pending class-action lawsuit, according to a statement released by the FTC.
Shkreli, who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, is set to go on trial for his role in the Daraprim scheme this month. Prosecutors allege that in recent years he continued to run Vyera and its price-gouging strategy from prison.
The Shkreli-backed price hike sparked an outcry and congressional investigation. During a February 2016 hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, then-Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) called him “the bad boy of pharma.”
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) pointedly asked: “What do you say to that single, pregnant woman who might have AIDS, no income, and she needs Daraprim in order to survive?” Shkreli did not answer.
Daraprim is used to treat toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by one of the world’s most common parasites. It can be fatal to individuals diagnosed with HIV and other immunocompromised conditions. It can also be fatal for babies born to mothers infected with the disease.
Shrekli in 2015 rejected calls from lawmakers, medical experts and patient advocates to reduce the price of the drug. He said that the decision was a good business practice and that his company would increase its volume-discount program for certain hospitals. It quickly abandoned that plan.
“Today’s action puts money back in the pockets of drug patients fleeced by a monopolistic scheme,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “Martin Shkreli masterminded an elaborate plan to dramatically jack up the price of life-saving drug Daraprim by blocking cheaper options. While litigation against Shkreli continues, the order shuts down the illegal enterprise run by his companies, Vyera and Phoenixus, and bans his associate from the industry.”
The action also “puts corporate leaders on notice that they will face severe consequences for ripping off the public by wantonly monopolizing markets,” Khan said.
Vyera representatives did not respond to requests for comment, but Shkreli through the years has maintained the company’s practices were legal and reflected a poor pricing model in the pharmaceutical industry.
“If there was a company that was selling an Aston Martin at the price of a bicycle,” he once told Bloomberg News, “and we buy that company and we ask to charge Toyota prices, I don’t think that that should be a crime.”