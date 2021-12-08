Under the settlement filed in the Southern District of New York, Vyera and its parent company, Phoenixus AG, will pay $10 million up front and as much as $30 million over 10 years if their financial condition improves. They are required to make Daraprim available to generic competitors. Kevin Mulleady, who succeeded Shkreli as CEO, will be banned from owning, working or consulting for a pharmaceutical company for seven years.