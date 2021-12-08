The NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station is 0.7 miles from Morse, and residents can walk to the REI store, Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter grocery stores and have easy access to the Metropolitan Branch Trail for a bike ride.
Morse, developed by LCOR, opened in October with 279 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The high-rise building has a 10,573-square-foot roof deck with views of the Capitol building and surrounding neighborhoods. The roof deck includes an infinity-edge swimming pool, a yoga terrace and grilling areas. The roof level of the building includes a fitness center, a lounge with conference rooms and work pods, a clubroom, a library lounge and a communal dining lounge.
Services for residents include a secure package retrieval system, parking and community-wide WiFi.
Apartment features include stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters, floors that look like wood, an in-unit washer and dryer and keyless entry systems. Some of the units have floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets and patios.
The apartments range from 524 square feet for a one-bedroom with one bathroom to 1,184 square feet for a two-bedroom with two bathrooms.
Listed rents start at $1,965 for a one-bedroom and run from $2,865 to $4,955 for a two-bedroom.
