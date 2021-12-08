Ilyce and Sam respond: Assuming this is the same story, we do write “the IRS gives you the benefit of not having to pay federal income taxes on up to $250,000 of profit on the sale of your primary residence. … If you’re married, you get to exclude $500,000 in profits from federal income taxes.” You can see the whole story on Sam’s website, LawProblems.com. If you mean that we should clarify the point that the seller won’t pay capital gains taxes on the sale, you are correct. But in the end, if the homeowner pays no capital gains taxes on the sale of the home, they’re just not paying more taxes to the IRS due to the sale.