“The investigation showed that such benefits are crucial to gain visibility, to boost sales and, in turn, to the success of sellers’ offers on Amazon.it,” the agency said in a news release.
The penalty is among the most severe levied against a tech giant as part of a growing antitrust crackdown in Europe, where officials are close to finalizing a landmark bill to rein in anticompetitive behaviors by some of the world’s most powerful companies. The fine, regulators said, reflects the “seriousness” of the impact from Amazon’s “abusive strategy.”
Amazon told The Post it would appeal, saying in an email that the proposed fine and remedies were “unjustified and disproportionate.” The company stressed that its fulfillment service is “completely optional” and that the majority of third-party sellers on its marketplace do not use it. It also highlighted its “Seller Fulfilled Prime” service, which offers sellers the benefits of Prime while handling fulfillment themselves.
“More than half of all annual sales on Amazon in Italy come from SMBs, and their success is at the heart of our business model,” Amazon said in a statement. “Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline: Amazon is just one of those options.”
As part of the decision, the regulator ordered Amazon to expand the benefits and visibility enjoyed by FBA customers to all third-party sellers on its Italian marketplace that use outside fulfillment options which meet certain standards. Amazon will have to define and publish these standards within a year, overseen by a “monitoring trustee,” ACGM said.
The penalty is the second Amazon has incurred from the Italian regulator this month. The previous fine, over Amazon and Apple’s efforts to limit the supply of Apple and Beats products, was $77 million. In July, the European Union slapped Amazon with a record $887 million fine for violating the bloc’s data protection laws.
“This is another step up in the raging heavyweight battle between Big Tech and European regulators with Amazon and Apple front and center,” said Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities. “The fines and regulatory pressure on Amazon and its tech brethren are only increasing with the EU crackdown from Brussels casting a dark shadow into 2022 for Big Tech.”
Amazon investors appeared unfazed by the action. Shares edged up slightly in early trading Thursday and are up nearly 14 percent in the past year, according to MarketWatch.