Fitch said Evergrande has provided no indication of how it will settle the debts or whether it intends to do so at all. It also said the company did not respond to its request for confirmation of payment after the 30-day grace period on the coupon payments lapsed Dec. 6.
“We are therefore assuming they were not paid,” Fitch said.
Evergrande, founded in 1996, rode its way to the top of China’s housing boom while building up a mountain of debt. Its founder, Xu Jiayin, briefly became China’s wealthiest businessperson in 2017, and Evergrande the world’s most valuable real estate company in 2018.
Fitch says it’s one of China’s three largest developers by contracted sales.
But in recent months, the company has been staggering under $300 billion in liabilities, prompting fears of a worst-case scenario in which its collapse could snowball across the global financial sector as Lehman Brothers did in 2008. Those concerns have been tempered, partly because of Beijing’s signals that it will prevent wider fallout.