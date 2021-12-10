The act of picking up gifts can present its own complications, especially for people of color. On one occasion, Barnes, who is Black, said she was confronted by a neighbor who thought she was a porch bandit. Though she had her 2-year-old with her and tried to explain that she was picking up a gift, the man followed her and threatened to call the police. Though Barnes ultimately reached someone in the house who could verify her account, the man did not apologize.