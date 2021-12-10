The increases were driven by broad-based price hikes in most of the categories tracked, similar to October. Indexes for gasoline, shelter, food, used cars and trucks and new vehicles were among the larger contributors. Airline fares also increased. Also, rents have been climbing, influenced by soaring home prices and supply chain issues limiting construction of new homes. Friday’s inflation report showed rent was up 0.4 percent in November compared with the month before.
The energy index was up 3.5 percent in November, and measures of gasoline were up 6.1 percent. Recent moves by the Biden administration intended to bring prices down at the pump aren’t reflected in Friday’s data.
The price increases can be seen in the grocery store aisles, as food companies including Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz and Mondelez have all announced higher prices on items that include soup, macaroni and cheese, crackers, and cookies. Dollar Tree also announced it’s hiking prices on most products to $1.25. BLS data showed that “food at home," namely groceries was up 6.4 percent in the past year, and that “food away from home" also climbed 5.8 percent.
The November data marked the largest 12-month increase since June 1982, around a period when inflation was more of a scourge on daily life than most millennials have ever known. Current inflation dynamics have been spurred by a devastating pandemic that roiled the global economy, upsetting the workforce and supply chains, along with stimulus measures that helped unleash high demand for goods.
Friday’s inflation data is only the latest example of how severely inflation looms over the economic recovery.
Top officials at the White House and Fed have maintained that unsustainably high prices won’t become a permanent feature of the economy, and that policymakers, if necessary, have the right tools to get inflation under control. But over the past few months, they’ve been forced to back away from their initial message that inflation is temporary, or “transitory,” because that position became increasingly at odds with what was unfolding in the economy — and the ways people experience it.
The Biden administration has suffered low approval ratings and political attacks from Republicans, who blame Democrats’ stimulus measures for overheating the economy this year. Inflation has also emerged as a top concern for voters ahead of the 2022 midterms, especially because the cost of food or gas is often a test for how people perceive the economy.
“Today’s jaw-dropping inflation report should alarm every single American, but especially policymakers," Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) said in a statement Friday morning. “Hardworking American families are suffering as a direct result of the Biden administration’s reckless borrowing and spending and anti-energy policies.”
The White House, for its part, touts steps it is taking to lower everyday expenses. Much of its argument for its safety net and infrastructure plan is that the proposals would bring down costs for working-class families, including in housing, health care, groceries, gasoline, elder care, child care and education. In November, the White House also authorized the use of strategic oil reserves to combat high gas prices.
Prices climbed 6.2 percent in October compared with last year, largest rise in 3 decades, as inflation strains economy
Gas prices have ticked down in the past few weeks, yet that drop wouldn’t have been captured in the November inflation report, known as the consumer price index.
“The information being released tomorrow on energy in November does not reflect today’s reality, and it does not reflect the expected price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto market,” President Biden said Thursday.
It’s unclear when inflation will come down closer to the Fed’s 2 percent annual target. Much depends on the pandemic and when supply chains have a chance to clear. But the concern is that the price increases are showing up just about everywhere, including in corners of the economy not directly pummeled by the covid recession. The more broad-based and embedded high prices become, the harder it will be to rein them in.
That leaves households and businesses to decide how to stretch their budgets or raise prices to stay afloat. For decades, Dollar Tree staked much of its brand on selling everything for $1. That strategy lasted decades, until the retailer announced it was raising prices by a quarter. In an earnings call this week, Campbell Soup pointed to its recently announced price increases intended to offset added costs of ingredients, packaging, logistics and labor.
“We are aggressively combating raw material inflation with significant pricing actions across each of our businesses,” Sherwin-Williams chief executive John G. Morikis said in an October earnings call. “We implemented multiple price increases in the quarter. We will continue to do so as necessary.”
Inflation is already posing a major test for the Fed going into 2022. The central bank is charged with keeping prices stable and getting the economy to full employment. And while it has so far held off on combating inflation so that the job market has time to grow, it may soon be forced to raise interest rates and cool down the economy so that high prices don’t become even more persistent.
For now, the Fed is winding down its vast asset purchase program, which has supported the financial markets for much of the pandemic, and Fed policymakers are expected to speed up the pace of that “taper” at their meeting next week.
Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.