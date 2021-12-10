The brazen robberies have struck a range of retailers. On Black Friday, a crew descended on a Home Depot in Lakewood, Calif., making off with sledgehammers, crowbars and hammers. The same day, roughly 30 people hit a Best Buy near Minneapolis, grabbing electronics. On Thursday, thieves smashed the front door of a California gun shop and stole an estimated 40 firearms, according to the Los Angeles Times. Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta have also been targeted.