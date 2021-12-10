“Criminals are capitalizing on the anonymity of the Internet and the failure of certain marketplaces to verify their sellers,” according to the letter sent by the Retail Industry Leaders Association.
“This trend has made retail businesses a target for increasing theft,” the CEOs wrote, “hurt legitimate businesses who are forced to compete against unscrupulous sellers, and has greatly increased consumer exposure to unsafe and dangerous counterfeit products.”
The retail industry has been rocked by a spate of “flash mob” robberies that can involve dozens of masked thieves swarming into stores with crowbars, guns and other weapons. Some have resulted in injuries: Two Nordstrom employees were assaulted and one was pepper-sprayed Nov. 20 after an estimated 80 people rushed the Walnut Creek store.
The brazen robberies have struck a range of retailers. On Black Friday, a crew descended on a Home Depot in Lakewood, Calif., making off with sledgehammers, crowbars and hammers. The same day, roughly 30 people hit a Best Buy near Minneapolis, grabbing electronics. On Thursday, thieves smashed the front door of a California gun shop and stole an estimated 40 firearms, according to the Los Angeles Times. Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta have also been targeted.
Three-quarters of U.S. retailers reported an increase in organized crime last year, according to the National Retail Federation. The trade group says such incidents now cost retailers an average $700,000 for every $1 billion in sales.
Law enforcement officials have said suspects appear to be using social media to organize the smash-and-grab events in advance.
The CEOs said there is no easy fix to the organized robberies. Some retailers have been hiring more security guards and locking up expensive items to lessen their risk. But implementing basic controls against fake online accounts would be an important step, they said.
They asked Congress to pass the INFORM Consumers Act, which is designed to increase transparency around sellers on third-party marketplaces.
“Implementing basic transparency and verification protocols is essential and will finally expose criminals who are selling consumers stolen, fake, and dangerous products,” the CEOs wrote.