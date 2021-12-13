Analysts say retailers have become more discerning in the types of products they mark down, and by how much. This season’s discounts, which range from 5 percent to 25 percent, are markedly lower the historical average of 10 percent to 30 percent, according to Impact Analytics and Cowen & Co. Many stores have “the lowest level of clearance goods in five years or more,” Cowen analysts wrote in a recent research note. At Macy’s, executives said promotions across the industry hit a “historical low” in 2021.