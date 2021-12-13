The median sales price in Montgomery County was $540,000 in October, according to Bright MLS, but prices for homes — especially new ones — in the heart of downtown Silver Spring can run higher. Buyers willing to look at an older building a little outside downtown but still accessible to Silver Spring may find more affordable options.
For example, the condo at 1937 Lyttonsville Road in the Woodside Village area in Silver Spring is priced at $365,000. Monthly condo fees are $414, and annual property taxes are $2,870. The condo fee includes two spaces in the parking lot, which has electric car charging stations and access to extra storage. There’s a common area laundry; however, this unit has its own washer and dryer.
Built in 1965, the condo is one mile from the Silver Spring Metro station and 1.3 miles from the Forest Glen Metro station. The 16th Street bus line is just outside the condo complex. Commuter routes such as Georgia Avenue, the Beltway and East-West Highway are also nearby. Several shopping centers are in the area, and downtown Silver Spring’s shops, restaurants, music venues and theaters are about one mile away.
The 1,218-square-foot ground floor unit includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den and a patio. Engineered hardwood flooring was installed in the living areas and both bedrooms in 2019. This is also when the kitchen was renovated with extra storage, a peninsula, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.
The separate den can be used as a dining room or a home office and is adjacent to the kitchen. The primary bedroom has a renovated private full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Pets are allowed in the building.
Assigned schools include Woodlin Elementary, Sligo Middle and Einstein High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland, while the middle school is rated average, and the high school is rated below average. For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Heidi Hawkins with Coldwell Banker Realty at 202-256-8939.