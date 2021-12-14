Lima, Ohio, resident Crysti Price, 51, would be considered part of a “grand-family.” She and husband Kenneth Long, 53, are raising their granddaughter, who is 12 and diagnosed with autism. Price has depended on the West Ohio Food Bank since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, because Long had triple bypass surgery and couldn’t return to work at the local Whirlpool factory. In recent months, their financial situation has deteriorated and donations from the food bank have become less reliable, she said.