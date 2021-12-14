The first phase of the community, anticipated to be complete in 2022, will include more than 60,000 square feet of retail space, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chevy Chase condos and the Barrett apartment building. Phase two, anticipated to be complete in 2023, will include the Claude apartment building, 17,000 additional square feet of retail space and a plaza connecting the community to the Purple Line.
Chevy Chase Land Co. and Bozzuto began leasing apartments at the Barrett, a 280-unit apartment at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, in October. The building, designed by RD Jones, will include 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces for residents. Amenities will include a swimming pool, outdoor grills, co-working spaces, a wine room, a game room, a library, a bar and a fitness center.
Residents at the Barrett also can become members of the Clover Club, which provides smart home upgrades such as access to a virtual assistant or up to six months of free high-speed Internet service; an in-home custom feature such as a custom light fixture; discounts and special offers from restaurants, shops, music venues and recreational amenities in Chevy Chase, Bethesda and other nearby locations; and membership to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase.
The apartments include 10-foot-high ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and soaking tubs. Renters can choose between a classic kitchen with white Shaker cabinets, Calacatta marble backsplashes, white quartz counters and a center island with panels on the side, or a modern kitchen with waterfall sides on the island, glass backsplashes, a mix of wood and glossy white cabinets, glass backsplashes and white quartz countertops.
The studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range from 603 square feet to 1,331 square feet. Current rents for apartments available in early February start at $2,261 for a studio with one bathroom and rise to $5,811 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.
