Here’s what the panel of judges from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism wrote about The Post’s entry: “With a stable of ace reporters, The Washington Post delivers thoroughly reported real estate stories with memorable quotes like this one: ‘Banks are thrilled to lend you money when you don’t need it, but not when you do.’ It’s also hard to resist features like the ‘house of the week’ (a mere $2.7 million, 5,400-square-foot French country-style home in this issue). Post journalists ably tackle timely stories, including one on how the rental market adapted to the pandemic with video tours and online leases.”