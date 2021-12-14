The awards were announced Thursday at the National Association of Real Estate Editors’ 55th annual conference in Miami. Since 2013, the Real Estate section, staff members and freelancers have won 46 awards — including best Real Estate section in 2014 — from the association representing journalists assigned to residential and commercial real estate beats across the country.
The Post received second-place honors for the June 13, 2020, section which included several stories focused on how home buyers, builders and renters were adapting to dramatic changes spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The Wall Street Journal’s Mansion section won first place, and the Boston Globe’s Address section won third place.
Here’s what the panel of judges from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism wrote about The Post’s entry: “With a stable of ace reporters, The Washington Post delivers thoroughly reported real estate stories with memorable quotes like this one: ‘Banks are thrilled to lend you money when you don’t need it, but not when you do.’ It’s also hard to resist features like the ‘house of the week’ (a mere $2.7 million, 5,400-square-foot French country-style home in this issue). Post journalists ably tackle timely stories, including one on how the rental market adapted to the pandemic with video tours and online leases.”
Here’s what the judges said about Lerner’s July 25, 2020, story: “In a powerful ‘show don’t tell’ narrative, Lerner illustrates how one Black family, whose great-grandmother bought a home in 1936, helped the family to build wealth over time. As she notes, homeowners’ median net worth is 80 times renters’ median net worth. Recognizing the power of numbers, she also points out that in the first quarter of 2020, only 44% of Black families owned their homes compared with 73.7% of white families. Importantly, Lerner also practices solutions journalism and suggests ways to close this gap and make the American dream more attainable for all races.”
For a full list of winners, click here.