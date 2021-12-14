How does this relate to you and Marcus? He wanted to know if he could mix and match different wire sizes on the same circuit. You need to know that the wires inside the cables in your home come in different sizes much like shoes or T-shirts. The size is referred to as the wire gauge. The most common wire gauges used in residential buildings in the United States are 14, 12 and 10. It can be confusing because as the number gets smaller, the diameter of the wire gets bigger!