MDXL Flats at 1530 First St. SW, under development by TM Associates, UPO Community Development Corp. and Manna, will include 101 apartments. The one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments include 21 designated as permanent supportive housing for residents earning 30 percent or less of the area median income. The other 80 units will be reserved for residents earning 50 percent or less of the area median income.
For 2021, area median income is $129,000 for a household of four. The area median income limits are determined annually by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development and are on a sliding scale depending on the number of people in the household.
MDXL will include a parking garage, bike storage, mail and package rooms, in-unit washers and dryers, balconies, patios and a picnic area. The building is less than one mile from the Navy Yard Metro station and near Audi Field and Nationals Park.
The Clara, an 81-unit building in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Ave. SE, is one block from the Anacostia Metro station. The studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include 20 reserved for residents earning 30 percent or less of the area median income. The other 61 units will be reserved for residents earning 50 percent or less of the area median income.
The Clara is being developed by Banneker Ventures and Medina Living Ideas for Family Excellence Community Development Corp. Planned community amenities include garage and surface parking, bike storage, a fitness center and retail space.
