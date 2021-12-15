Olsen: At a high level, they want to make sure you are safe and have a place to stay. After that, there will be an inventory of items lost to complete so you can begin to replace the things that were lost in the storm. This can be difficult to produce from memory, so we recommend that insureds maintain documentation with a smartphone video for each of the rooms of the residence and take note of what you have inside so you can easily provide a list of what was lost to your adjuster. Be prepared to document any additional expenses that you have because of the storm, as many may be covered by the home insurance.