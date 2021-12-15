The biggest increases reflected the rising costs of fuel and food, with gas stations notching a 1.7 percent jump in sales. Spending at restaurants and bars rose 1 percent, while grocery store sales were up 0.9 percent.
Meanwhile, spending in key holiday categories fell considerably from October, when many retailers began rolling out early Black Friday deals. Department store sales fell 5.4 percent, while electronics and appliance stores reported a 4.6 percent drop.
“We are seeing some signs that inflation and supply chain woes may have held November sales back a bit,” said Ted Rossman, an analyst for CreditCards.com.
This is a developing story and will be updated.