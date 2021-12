Perhaps nowhere has the effort to sway Manchin been more evident than on the expanded child tax credit, which Democrats have touted as a critical measure for fighting child poverty. The expanded credit, passed as part of the American Rescue Plan in March and first sent out in July, made far more poor families eligible than before, raised the maximum credit to $3600 per year for children five and under and $3,000 per year for older children, and provided for the credit to be paid out monthly rather than just annually. The final batch of payments under the expanded program were issued on Wednesday.