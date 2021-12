“The Fed has been signaling for months that the market should begin to anticipate tapering and it’s built into the market right now,” said Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage. “There’s still a tug of war between inflation and tapering, and whether consumers can afford it. … While this is having a slight impact on short-term Treasurys, my view is that long-term interest rates will remain low. Mortgage interest rates are at historical lows. I would anticipate that mortgage interest rates continue in the same range we’ve seen over the past few months, even with the Fed’s announcement of accelerated tapering and planned rate hikes.”