But don’t panic: Any rate jumps will probably be small and phased in over time, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
While the implications of possible rate jumps are important for consumers, there’s no need to have a high level of fear.
“The cost of borrowing is going to rise, at least as far as we can tell, incrementally and in stair steps, not sharply,” Hamrick said.
So, what should you expect in the coming year? Here are some answers to questions you may have about interest rates in 2022 from experts at CreditCards.com and Bankrate.