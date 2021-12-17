By law, financial firms are required to preserve electronic records between brokers and clients so that they can be scrutinized by regulators in the event of fraud and antitrust violations. But in the age of remote-everything, some of Wall Street’s professional class has conducted business beyond the reach of office surveillance systems, with many migrating to platforms such as WeChat, Signal and Telegram.
“Since the 1930s, record-keeping and books-and-records obligations have been an essential part of market integrity and a foundational component of the SEC’s ability to be an effective cop on the beat,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. “As technology changes, it’s even more important that registrants ensure that their communications are appropriately recorded and are not conducted outside of official channels in order to avoid market oversight.”
Offline messaging can have cascading effects in the financial world. The SEC encountered JPMorgan’s practice when it was unable to produce records in other investigations, which “meaningfully impacted the SEC’s ability to investigate potential violations of the federal securities laws,” the regulator said in a news release.
The fine is the biggest the SEC has imposed for such records violations, and the case has spurred reviews at other financial firms, the SEC said, suggesting the problem could be endemic in the industry. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and BP have all taken enforcement action against traders over messaging practices in recent years.
“JPMorgan’s failures hindered several Commission investigations and required the staff to take additional steps that should not have been necessary,” Sanjay Wadhwa, the SEC’s deputy director of enforcement, said in a statement. “This settlement reflects the seriousness of these violations. Firms must share the mission of investor protection rather than inhibit it with incomplete record-keeping.”
JPMorgan declined to comment. Its shares were down 2.75 percent Friday following the announcement.
As part of the agreement, JPMorgan will have to hire a compliance consultant and step up its practices. Earlier this year, the bank ordered its employees to dig up communications on personal devices and messaging apps going back to 2018, Bloomberg reported.