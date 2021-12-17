A number of restaurants and theaters in New York City that rely on big December sales figures are being forced to temporarily close, while some tourist destinations in Florida are expecting record sales. Economists and policymakers say it may take weeks for omicron’s full impact to come into view, and the situation is changing rapidly.
In recent days there have been a flurry of announcements about changes.
Broadway shows including “Hamilton” and “Tina,” about the life of Tina Turner, canceled performances this week due to covid outbreaks and exposure. A Los Angeles theater production of “A Christmas Carol” was canceled Thursday, Friday and Saturday because of a similar outbreak. A range of hospitals have canceled elective surgeries to clear space and personnel for coronavirus patients.
Restaurant reservations are declining again, according to the online reservation platform OpenTable, and a growing number of restaurants in New York City are even closing due to covid outbreaks among staff and a lack of workers, according to the New York City Hospitality Alliance. College students and day cares are sending students home to combat outbreaks, but there are signs people don’t plan to stay home for long.
“I know of at least a couple dozen that are shutting down, which is horrible for these restaurants,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. “The holidays are traditionally when many restaurants would earn their profit. This is another gut punch.”
The Florida Keys, however, are preparing for perhaps its busiest holiday season ever, according to the local tourism council.
Since early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has unsparingly moved through the U.S. population, killing more than 800,000 people. As the virus began its latest surge in recent weeks, it encountered a U.S. economy that appeared to have regained its footing, with prices rising and unemployment falling. But this new economy remains vulnerable to sudden shifts in consumer behavior. Some businesses are expecting a strong finish to 2021, while others could be forced to close their doors.
“The [tourism] numbers for December so far have broken records,” said Andy Newman, spokesman for Florida Keys tourism council. “To be honest with you, thus far we haven’t seen any significant impact of omicron in terms of cancellations.”
Confirmed U.S. coronavirus infections have increased more than 50 percent in about two weeks. More than 1,200 people die from the virus every day. So far, data shows that vaccinations and booster shots protect against severe illness from the variant, but health officials fear a surge in hospitalizations and deaths in areas with low vaccination rates.
Last winter, before vaccines were available, the virus moved with speed and lethality through the United States, particularly as many Americans traveled for the holidays. While millions of Americans are expected to travel this December and January as well, there are already signs of many people slamming on the brakes.
Catering inquiries were down 22 percent on Yelp the week of December 6, compared to the same week in 2020. Food delivery service appears to be back on an upswing, with inquiries and reviews up 13 percent during the same period, compared to a year earlier.
It’s particularly challenging timing for the restaurant industry, which is also dealing with massive worker shortages and food inflation, said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association. Already, 90,000 restaurants have closed permanently or long-term, with another 200,000 restaurants still hoping to get pandemic relief money from the federal government.
“Restaurants can only defy the laws of gravity for so long,” he said. “We are an industry with roughly 16 days of cash on hand and that operates on 3 to 5 percent profit margins. You can change your business model only so much.”
Steve “Nookie” Postal has five restaurants in the Boston area and in September and October, diners poured in, thanks to a huge outdoor tent.
“On Nov. 1 we got rid of our tent and sales plummeted,” he said, adding that more recently, the rate of cancellations has sped up. In the last two weeks he’s lost six big holiday parties, he said, a loss of about $30,000. When asked what he would do if the omicron variant requires the restaurant to close temporarily he said: “It’s the death knell.”
On Tues., Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, had 903 new emails from restaurateurs in her inbox, she said, all looking for guidance: Did she think there would be additional federal assistance? Did she know a bankruptcy expert? Could she recommend a credit counselor?
“This is the month that folks are hoping for a bump in sales, and they are seeing it slip away,” she said. “A restaurateur in the Northeast called me. He usually does a lot of holiday parties for pharmaceutical companies. They know more than other people, he said, and they are canceling their holiday parties because they are panicked. Parties make up a big portion of holiday business. This is yet another moment where restaurants have to navigate a crisis — and they have nothing left.”
By many measures, the economy had made tremendous strides before the latest surge. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve project the economy will have grown 5.5 percent by the end of the year. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in November, and most of the major stock market indexes are on track to finish close to 20 percent higher for the year. Retail sales also rose for the fourth straight month in November, with the expectation that consumer spending will remain strong through the holiday season.
Still, health officials warn that the new omicron variant could peak in a massive wave of infections as soon as January, putting pressure on strained health systems already grappling with cases of the delta variant. Plus, some policymakers and economists initially underestimated the risks of the delta variant when it began spreading over the summer, only to backtrack as the wave hindered the economic recovery for months. Consumer confidence also plunged in the late summer as peoples’ renewed fears of the virus held them back from seeking out jobs or limited school openings and child care options.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said that delta slowed hiring and constrained global supply chains. But he added that, “wave upon wave, people are learning to live with this.” The more people who get vaccinated, the fewer the economic effects subsequent waves of the virus can have, Powell said.
“I just think at this point, we don’t know much,” Powell said Wednesday. “We’ll know a whole lot more in three weeks and we’ll know more than that in six weeks.”
For now, businesses and economists are looking to Europe for any signs of what may be on the horizon. On Wednesday, the U.K. recorded 78,610 new infections, the highest number of confirmed new cases since the start of the pandemic. The next day the U.K. blew past that with a record of 88,376 confirmed cases. These skyrocketing infections have led to tighter restrictions, which in turn have continued to have rippling impacts on the restaurant industry.
On Thursday, UK Hospitality, a trade organization representing restaurants, bars and hotels, asked the British government to step in and provide direct assistance to the industry, estimating that it will lose £4 billion in December sales due to lower patronage and canceled parties and catered events.
Before the emergence of omicron and Boris Johnson’s “Plan B” measures now in place, figures show the U.K. industry was on track to reach 95 percent of pre-pandemic trade levels. But consumer confidence has plummeted and businesses saw a drop of 22 percent in bookings for the month, according to UKHospitality chief executive, Kate Nicholls.
“Christmas trade is always crucial for the hospitality industry, making up as much as a quarter of the year’s profit for many businesses,” she said. “Last year, Christmas was canceled and so much rested on this December period for businesses already staggering under a burden of debt incurred from the pandemic and facing rising costs across the board.”