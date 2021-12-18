The impasse between Disney and YouTube TV has the potential to benefit Disney in the lucrative world of live sports. One of YouTube TV’s direct competitors, and perhaps its most serious, is Hulu + Live TV, which is controlled and majority owned by Disney. Hulu had 4 million live TV subscribers as of September, according to Variety. The service, which is increasing its monthly subscription rate by $5 starting next week, is offering significant nonoptional additions in Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.