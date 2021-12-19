The need to move fast and keep the community together drove every step of Joplin’s recovery from the costliest tornado on record, a mile-wide monster that killed 161 people, destroyed 4,500 homes and businesses, and caused nearly $3 billion in damage. The 2011 twister also is the most-studied, and offers vital lessons for rebuilding Mayfield, Ky., and other communities slammed by severe tornadoes that killed at least 90 people last weekend.