Many low-income people lost their jobs because of covid, or have to live in peril of losing them. On top of all that, they’ve got to deal with inflation without any of the offsetting financial gains that more fortunate people are getting. Where I live, gasoline costs 50 percent more than a year ago, and food costs are up substantially. If you’re living paycheck to paycheck — or stimulus check to stimulus check — constantly rising prices are pretty scary.