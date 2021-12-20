U.S. consumers are rethinking their approach to gift-giving, scaling back on what they buy and for whom, with a focus on the practical: small kitchen appliances like air fryers, books and, increasingly, gift cards. The pandemic, which last year put an abrupt halt to communal gift exchanges of all kinds and has compelled many families to reconsider long-held traditions. Rising prices and supply chain disruptions that have led to sparse store shelves have only accelerated the shift.