Asian markets were red across the board, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225, which shed more than 2 percent. The mood is also grim in Europe, where indexes were negative in midday trading, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index down 1.3 percent.
With omicron now in at least 89 countries, and the World Health Organization signaling the variant could have “substantial growth advantage” over delta, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2020: The Netherlands announced a return to lockdowns until mid-January except for essential businesses, while Germany, France and Austria have enacted varying degrees of travel restrictions. Surges in cases are hobbling businesses and causing further supply-chain disruptions.
In the U.S., health officials are warning that the highly transmissible coronavirus variant will weigh on an already exhausted public health system. Travelers are shelving their holiday plans, and some restaurants are closing their doors. Many schools are returning to remote learning.
And the postponements and cancellations are piling up: The World Economic Forum delayed its annual summit in Davos for the second year in a row. The NHL, NFL, NBA and the Premiere League have rescheduled scores of games as teams struggle to keep the coronavirus out of their locker rooms. Broadway shows from Hamilton to Mrs. Doubtfire have canceled performances in the past week, while the Rockettes canceled their remaining Christmas shows.
Investors fear the resurgence will imperil the already-fraught economic recovery, just days after the Federal Reserve announced it would move up the timeline for interest rate hikes in an effort to combat surging inflation. The rout is also coming at a time of year that can historically either be bullish or volatile as trading volumes thin out.
“The Santa rally may elude us this year after an impressive pre-Christmas rebound following the initial omicron shock,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “Given the amount of downside risks going into the new year, it’s hardly surprising to see investors adopting a more cautious approach as they log off for the holidays.”
Oil markets were walloped as travel reservations plummeted and fears of a broader slowdown grew. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, sank more than 4.5 percent to trade around $67.63 a barrel. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark,
Bond yields plummeted as investors flocked to safer assets, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipping .27 percent. (Bond yields move inversely to prices.)