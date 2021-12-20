Asian markets were red across the board, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 closing down more than 2.1 percent. The mood also is grim in Europe, where indexes also were sharply lower. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index down 1.4 percent.
With omicron now in at least 89 countries and almost every U.S. state, and the World Health Organization signaling the coronavirus variant could have a “substantial growth advantage” over the delta strain, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2020: The Netherlands announced a return to lockdowns until mid-January except for essential businesses, while Germany, France and Austria have enacted varying degrees of travel restrictions. Surging caseloads are hobbling businesses and causing further supply-chain disruptions.
In the U.S., health officials are warning that the highly transmissible variant will weigh on an already exhausted public health system. Travelers are shelving their holiday plans, and some restaurants are closing their doors. Many schools are returning to remote learning.
And the postponements and cancellations are piling up: The World Economic Forum delayed its annual summit in Davos for the second year in a row. The NHL, NFL, NBA and the Premier League have rescheduled scores of games as teams struggle to keep the coronavirus out of their locker rooms. In New York City, Broadway shows from Hamilton to Mrs. Doubtfire have canceled performances in the past week, while the Rockettes dropped their remaining Christmas shows at Radio City Music Hall.
Investors fear the resurgence will imperil the already-fraught economic recovery, just days after the Federal Reserve announced it would move up the timeline for interest rate hikes in an effort to combat surging inflation. Meanwhile, the apparent unraveling of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan — following the loss of support from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) over the weekend — could weaken economic growth next year according to Goldman Sachs, which lowered its gross domestic product forecasts for 2022 according to CNBC.
“We’ve seen this story happen before on the health front,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissionSquare Retirement. “Every time we seem to get an acceleration and a new variant, the knee-jerk is for the markets to decline by at least 5 percent, only to rebound sometime later as that variant dissipates in terms of severity.”
Omicron’s cloud of uncertainty is dampening what was otherwise a rosy period for markets. Despite the day’s sell-off, the S&P 500 remains up more than 20 percent for the year, according to MarketWatch, while the Dow and Nasdaq are both up more than 15 percent. The rout is also coming at a time of year that can historically either be bullish or volatile as trading volumes thin out.
“The Santa rally may elude us this year after an impressive pre-Christmas rebound following the initial omicron shock,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “Given the amount of downside risks going into the new year, it’s hardly surprising to see investors adopting a more cautious approach as they log off for the holidays.”
Oil markets were walloped as travel reservations plummeted and fears of a broader slowdown grew. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, sank more than 6 percent to around $66.50 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, sank more than 5 percent to $69.73.
Bond yields plummeted as investors flocked to safer assets, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipping .27 percent. (Bond yields move inversely to prices.)