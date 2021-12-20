For example, a unit in the Watergate at Landmark condo at 307 Yoakum Parkway #614 in the City of Alexandria is priced at $309,950. Monthly condo fees are $1,019 and annual property taxes are $3,375.
While some buyers might balk at the condo fee, the development includes an array of amenities such as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an indoor hot tub, a fitness center with on-site personal trainers, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, a jogging trail, a racket club, gazebos for outdoor parties and barbecues, pickleball, a library, a terrace lounge and an on-site cafe, convenience store, and hair and nail salon.
The community is gated and guarded with full-time staff. The Watergate at Landmark is undergoing exterior restorations without the need for a special assessment. The 37-acre property includes more than 2,000 parking spaces as well as landscaped open space. This unit comes with three parking passes. A shuttle bus provides service to Metro and to shopping centers.
Built in 1977, this 1,365-square-foot condo includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies. The unit includes laminate flooring in the living areas and bedrooms and the kitchen includes white cabinets, double ovens and a stacked washer and dryer.
One balcony is accessible from the living room and the second balcony is accessible from the primary bedroom, which also has two closets and a private full bathroom. Nearby are a linen closet, a second bedroom and a second bathroom. The unit includes a storage unit in the basement of the building. A new heating and air conditioning system was installed in 2019 and has a warranty that conveys to the buyers.
Assigned schools include Tucker Elementary, Holmes Middle and Alexandria City High. All three schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in the state.
For more information, contact real estate agent Susan Day with Jobin Realty at 703-628-5387.