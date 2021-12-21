The apartment building’s facade is designed to resemble smaller rowhouses and mansions to complement the neighborhood’s mix of architecture, which includes traditional school buildings from the 1900s as well as brick and stone residences.
Donatelli Development and Blue Sky Development collaborated with GTM Architects and Cuhpoe Design Studio for the architecture and interior design.
Amenities in the Park Kennedy include an atrium with a community bar, seating alcoves and a catering kitchen; a roof deck with views of the Capitol, a courtyard with fountains, a bocce court and a bar; a fitness center with a yoga studio that opens to the courtyard lawn, a game room and TV lounge, a co-working library, study and resident lounge. It also has a rooftop dog run, a garage with electric vehicle charging stations and a secure bike room. The building also has 24-hour front desk and concierge services.
The apartments include luxury vinyl plank flooring, Carrera white marble thresholds, seven-inch solid core doors and large windows. Shaker-style cabinets, quartz counters that resemble marble and subway tile backsplashes create a modern farmhouse look for the kitchens.
Other apartment features include keyless entry, patterned ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, gas ranges, gas heat and hot water, LED lighting and an in-unit washer and dryer. Some units include a bay window, a terrace, a balcony and a view of the Capitol building.
The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, some with a den, range from 488 square feet to 1,190 square feet.
Studio rents start at $1,766 and two-bedroom apartments with two bathrooms rent from $3,170 and up.
