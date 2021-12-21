In markets with a high median sales price, such as the D.C. region, that can be a hefty sum of money. For example, the median sales price in the D.C. area was $535,000 in November, according to Bright MLS. A 3.5 percent down payment would be $18,725. Closing costs could require an additional $10,700 to $26,750 at two to five percent of the purchase price.
Finding homeownership assistance programs can be challenging for buyers since program funding and requirements change frequently. Down Payment Resource, an online tool for home buyers as well as lenders and real estate agents, provides a searchable platform for people to find programs in the area where they are searching. Now online real estate marketplace Zillow has partnered with Down Payment Resource to provide a list of all down payment assistance programs as part of active sales listings on Zillow nationwide.
The estimated benefit of a down payment assistance program today is approximately $17,000, according to Down Payment Resource. In many cases, borrowers who are eligible for down payment assistance may find other programs that can make homeownership more affordable such as Mortgage Tax Credit Certificates that increase the deductibility of mortgage interest payments for low- and moderate-income borrowers.
While down payment assistance programs vary widely, all 3,143 counties in the United States currently have at least one down payment assistance program and more than 2,000 counties have 10 or more such programs, according to Down Payment Resource.
On Zillow, potential home buyers will find information about down payment assistance programs available in the area where they are searching. Interested buyers can provide some basic information that will be run through the Down Payment Resource database, which will populate a list of possible programs including a maximum amount of assistance offered and links for more information.
Down payment assistance programs are particularly valuable for underrepresented communities and buyers who will be the first generation in their family to own a home, since those groups are less likely to receive help from relatives to make their purchase.
According to Zillow surveys, two-thirds of buyers consider affording the down payment as a barrier to homeownership. The Down Payment Resource feature on Zillow was developed by Zillow’s Social Impact Product team, a group of engineers and product managers dedicated to creating positive change in the housing market.
Visit Zillow.com to search for listings with down payment assistance information in your area.