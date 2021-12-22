It’s the latest of several recent AWS outages that took down large chunks of the digital economy. Two weeks ago, service problems tied to malfunctioning network devices created issues with Amazon’s Ring home security business and other cloud-based applications. Another outage the following week was resolved in less than an hour. Last year, huge swaths of the web were knocked offline after the company’s Northern Virginia servers became overwhelmed, affecting access to Ring and iRobot, among others.