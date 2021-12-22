Sometimes, open permits are so old that the building department might find it difficult to close them out. Either the original paperwork gets lost or the municipality has other, more urgent issues to address. In this case, your solution was perfect: have the buyer talk to the local municipality about the open permit, so the buyer has some level of comfort with closing on the property. Knowing that the municipality likely won’t come after the buyer for any issues relating to the work you did under that permit allowed your deal to proceed.